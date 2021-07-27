Caitlyn Jenner after the Kardashian family is “fit” for California

He announced that he will be “socially progressive and fiscally conservative.”

Caitlyn Jenner, it’s official, wants to be the governor of California. He announced it yesterday after months of rumors, and the news as they say will be discussed, from many points of view.

A bit because California already has a governor, who is called Gavin Newsom, and it was given until a few months ago in great dusting, also and above all for how he had managed Covid; but then the situation turned upside down. The “Golden State”, which seemed to have been spared thanks to a strict and strict lockdown, has become one of the most exposed to the virus. Moreover, with image disaster: fleeing entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, mass migrations from the state famous for its beaches, freedom, rights, but also for deadly taxes.

Newsom is pure Californian establishment: former mayor of San Francisco, son of a historic getty home administrator, he boasted of the success of smart working and extreme lockdowns. Instead then the carnage: peak of infections, collapse of turnovers, not only of “giga-enterprises” but also of small shops and restaurants, because California is also the “salad bowl of America”, and temple of gluttons. San Francisco’s 4,415 restaurants are on their knees. United Airlines, a company that like almost all of them is cutting staff ugly, said that 20 percent of the layoffs will affect SFO, san Francisco’s airport (at least 3,000 people). Then there was the collapse also symbolic: Newsom in the middle of the red zone surprised to sgavazzare at the legendary napa valley restaurant The French Laundry.

So many complain, many would like this recall that is a kind of national sport in California: it was attempted with almost all the governors but succeeded only once, in 2003, with democrat Gray Davis, “resigned” by the Republican challenger Arnold Schwarzenegger. The procedure is deadly complicated: of the two million signatures collected, at least 1.5 must be valid to proceed, and then 60-80 days will have to pass, and then the voters will find themselves two questions: do you want to hunt this man? And then, if so, which of the challengers would you like? And here, another aspect of the crazy Californian politics: in 2003 they needed sheet cards because there were 135 challengers. The winner is the one who has a simple majority.

In short, everything will take a long time, a not indifferent factor because the covid situation has turned upside down again. In recent weeks California has gone on a lot with vaccinations, and if you vote in October-November the picture could be even more rosy than today: as of now, 53 percent of the inhabitants have been vaccinated, above the national average, and the infection rate is 39 out of a hundred thousand against 132 out of a hundred thousand of the entire United States. And then: are we sure that Jenner would make it? And not so much because it is Republican (California politics is a separate category, Ronnie Reagan was the beloved governor of the Grand Old Party, like Schwarzy). Rather, she is trumpian ondivaga (she voted for it, then she regretted it). Yesterday she said it’s time to end too many taxes and too much lockdown, and she knows it well, because California is the country I love, here I have my roots, etc. He announced that he will be “socially progressive and fiscally conservative.”

If elected, Jenner would go on to illustrate the ranks of transgender candidates who entered the institutions with the last round of elections in America: Sarah McBride in the Delaware Senate, Taylor Small, congresswoman from Vermont; and then Stephanie Byers congresswoman from Kansas (she is also a Native American). But these are all local representatives. Transgender rulers would be a novelty. But Jenner is 71 years old and above all she has successfully managed that exasperated and dysfunctional kardashian family: it will mean something.