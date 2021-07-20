Caitlyn Jenner is running to become governor of California- Corriere.it

Everyone laughed when Arnold Schwarzenegger took the field in 2003, and laughed even more at him when he came as a surprise elected, re-elected in 2007, and 2011 he had to retire from politics only because he could not run for a third term as governor of California, and being born in Austria could not run for president of the United States (constitutional dictation probably obsolete also because among other things it is a law ad personam, the Fathers of the Fatherland wanted to reduce the ambitions of Alexander Hamilton born in the Caribbean).

Things that happen in California. the fifth world economy (GDP slightly lower than Germany, but has less than half the population) than already in the 60s he elected governor what to most seemed like a boiled actor and in the 80s he comfortably won the presidential election twice, a certain Ronald Reagan. The last seemingly bizarre candidacy dates back to Friday, April 23: Caitlyn Jenner, 71, protagonist of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians and Decathlon gold medalist at the 1976 Montreal Olympics (then his name was Bruce, in 2015 he made known his transition to the female gender), six children with three ex-wives, trans rights activist announced that he will enroll in the primaries of the Republican Party for the elections that are likely to take place in November.





The historical appeals with Schwarzenegger’s candidacy are striking: also this year, as in 2003, the Republicans have used a Californian law that allows, through a collection of signatures, the recall of a governor, in fact a motion of no confidence put in place by the voters. In 2003 it was the case of the unfortunate Democrat Gray Davis, recently elected and immediately recalled by the Republican mobilization, and defeated by Schwarzenegger. This time it’s Gavin Newsom’s turn, very jealous and unleavened Democratic governor since 2019: collection of signatures, no-confidence, there is only to verify the signatures and then decide on a date. Risk big, because the management of the pandemic has been shaky (restrictions by very strict American standards, he was rude via social media when he was photographed having dinner with friends, all unmasked, at chef Thomas Keller’s french laundry restaurant, the only American with two three Michelin star restaurants). Democrat Newsom former rising star in the complicated Democratic firmament can go home, in fact, the smile of an actor is tarnished (assisted by very expensive capsules, he made fleas the adverse press), and is seeking support in Washington among politicians friends in the left of the party, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Loading... Advertisements