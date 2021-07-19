News

Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s former dad runs for governor of California

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Caitlyn Jenner, former stepfather of Kim Kardashian, she wants to become governor of California. the star of the small screen with the very popular series Keeping up with the Kardashians, Olympic champion and Decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics (when he was still called Bruce), six children with the three ex-wives and activist for transgender rights, now launches into a new challenge.

Caitlin Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner embarks on a new political challenge: she wants to become governor of California(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Caitlin Jenner as Schwarzenegger

Things that happen in California, from the descent into politics of Arnold Schwarzenegger that made many smile, but then stopped immediately in front of his election the first time and then also the second.

“I’m in,” he tweeted, announced Jenner submitting documentation to run for Gavin Newsom, the current governor who is in danger of being kicked out after the successful petition for his removal.

A governor in the Kardashian house

The Muscular Bruce Jenner which in 1991 married Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and with whom he had two daughters, Kylie and supermodel Kendall, that Bruce who in 2015 he announced to the world that he had begun the transition to change sex, receiving bipartisan applause for her courage, today describes herself as an “economic conservative and a social progressive,” as evidenced by her being an icon for transgender rights.

iO Woman Beauty Club

Loading...
Advertisements

Join a club made of novelty,
personalized recommendations and exclusive experiences

Caitlyn Jenner: let the challenge begin

Jenner is a powerful figure given his knowledge and his economic strength that can in fact make a difference in politics, as can his activism. And, in fact, stands out among those who have so far come forward to replace the current Dem governor. The only element that could make her the most difficult path would be her ambivalent relationship with Trump, but at the moment for Jenner the only enemy to defeat is the “disastrous Newsom, who ordered Californians to stay at home while going out to dinner” in the midst of the pandemic.

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

528
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
402
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
377
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
365
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
359
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
356
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
352
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
339
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
293
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
242
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top