Caitlyn Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s former dad runs for governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner, former stepfather of Kim Kardashian, she wants to become governor of California. the star of the small screen with the very popular series Keeping up with the Kardashians, Olympic champion and Decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics (when he was still called Bruce), six children with the three ex-wives and activist for transgender rights, now launches into a new challenge.

Caitlin Jenner as Schwarzenegger

Things that happen in California, from the descent into politics of Arnold Schwarzenegger that made many smile, but then stopped immediately in front of his election the first time and then also the second.

“I’m in,” he tweeted, announced Jenner submitting documentation to run for Gavin Newsom, the current governor who is in danger of being kicked out after the successful petition for his removal.

A governor in the Kardashian house

The Muscular Bruce Jenner which in 1991 married Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and with whom he had two daughters, Kylie and supermodel Kendall, that Bruce who in 2015 he announced to the world that he had begun the transition to change sex, receiving bipartisan applause for her courage, today describes herself as an “economic conservative and a social progressive,” as evidenced by her being an icon for transgender rights.

Caitlyn Jenner: let the challenge begin

Jenner is a powerful figure given his knowledge and his economic strength that can in fact make a difference in politics, as can his activism. And, in fact, stands out among those who have so far come forward to replace the current Dem governor. The only element that could make her the most difficult path would be her ambivalent relationship with Trump, but at the moment for Jenner the only enemy to defeat is the “disastrous Newsom, who ordered Californians to stay at home while going out to dinner” in the midst of the pandemic.

