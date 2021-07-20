Caitlyn Jenner: New Governor of California?

“I’m in”. Simple, clear, direct. Caitlyn Jenner thus announces her descent into the field as governor of California. A decision that comes after the success of the petition for the removal of Gavin Newsom, the current Democratic governor of the state, in office for more than two years. That “disastrous Newsom, who ordered Californians to stay at home while going out to dinner” in the midst of the pandemic. What is challenged by his opponents is precisely the management of the emergency, which the Republican Jenner is sure to be able to deal with in a more incisive way.

“It’s worth fighting for California,” the increasingly likely official candidate of the party, who if she won she would be the first transgender governor of the state. Jenner actually has many cards in her favor that could guarantee her a pass in the Democratic stronghold of the Golden State. “Economically conservative and socially progressive,” Caitylin is an icon for trans rights. Born William Bruce Jenner, before her transition she was olympic decathlon gold medalist at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, and holder of the men’s world record for the specialty from August 1975 to May 1980. After two marriages, on April 21, 1991 he married Kris Jenner, a union that marked his entry into the Kardashian clan and, several years later, into the small screen as a star in the very popular series Keeping up with the Kardashian. Parent of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, in 2014 she announced her separation from Kris and in April 2015, in a well-known US program, she declared that she was a transgender woman and therefore wanted to start the transition so that her body would match her gender identity. A few months later she presented herself to the whole world with the new name of Caitlyn.

“California has been my home for almost 50 years” – said Jenner, now 71 years old and of Republican positions -. I came here because I knew that everyone, regardless of their background or situation, could realize their dream. But in the last decade, we’ve seen the Golden State lose its luke to a party that puts politics above progress and its own interests above the people. Sacramento needs an honest leader and a clear vision.” The candidate, who in a statement called on her more than 3.5 million followers to donate to fund her campaign, will not be able to count on the support of Equality California, a pro-rights movement Lgbtq+, who has already commented on Jenner’s descent into the field: “He will be without us”. This does not seem to intimidate Jenner, however, who will be able to take advantage of a possible endorsement by her two daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The influencers have not yet reacted to the news, but their treasury of 70 million followers on Twitter could prove useful in the event of a return to the polls. The only drawback is its ratio of ups and downs with Donald Trump. Caitlyn initially supported him, then turned her back on him but, according to rumors, recently the two would have come closer together and this may not help her in silicon valley, traditionally democratic.

With the victory of Caitylin Jenner, ten years after the end of the mandate of Arnold Schwarzenegger, a movie star lent (successfully) to the world of politics, California would return to be governed by a “non-job attendant” who could play in her favor the card of inexperience. Just like he did Ronald Reagan, whose oratorical skills and political vision allowed him not only to lead California for two consecutive terms, but also to get to the White House.

