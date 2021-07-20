Caitlyn Jenner, transgender icon running for governor of California – People

Caitlyn Jenner is an Olympic champion, a small screen star with the hugely popular series ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian’ and also an activist for transgender rights. And now he’s aiming for a new title, that of governor of California.

Jenner has submitted documentation to run for Gavin Newsom, the current governor who is in danger of being kicked out after the successful petition for his removal.

“I’m in,” he tweeted, announcing his descent into politics.

A 71-year-old Republican, Jenner describes herself as an “economic conservative and a social progressive,” as evidenced by her being an icon for transgender rights. The Caitlyn of today is in fact that muscular Bruce Jenner who in 1976 won the gold medal in the decathlon at the Montreal Olympics and who in 1991 married Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and with whom he had two daughters, Kylie and supermodel Kendall. That Bruce who in 2015 announced to the world that he had begun the transition to change sex, receiving bipartisan applause for his courage.

Caitlyn now turns the page again and, dreaming of repeating arnold schwarzenegger’s success, looks to the california guide. His candidacy falls just 20 years after the political rise of Terminator, another Republican who used Hollywood’s success to become governor of California in 2003 in a ‘recall’ election like that of Jenner, which aims to replace a Newsom overwhelmed by criticism for the management of the pandemic and the subject of a petition for removal. The checks on the signatures collected are still ongoing but the overwhelming numbers suggest the possibility of an election by the end of the year.

Thanks to his sporting and television success, Jenner stands out among those who have so far come forward to replace the current Dem governor: his knowledge and his economic strength can in fact make the difference, as can his activism. The only drawback is his relationship of ups and downs with Donald Trump. Caitlyn initially supported him, then turned her back on him but, according to rumors, recently the two would have come closer together. The Trump card risks complicating Jenner’s political path in a democratic state like California, which sees the tycoon as its antithesis and its worst enemy. But for Jenner at the moment the only enemy to defeat is the “disastrous Newsom, who ordered Californians to stay at home while he went out to dinner” in the midst of the pandemic. (ANSA).

Loading... Advertisements