Caitlyn Jenner travels to Sydney to star in the movie Big Brother

Getting to Australia is almost impossible at the moment. Except, apparently, if you are a member of the Hollywood family.

There are reports that reality star Caitlyn Jenner has taken one of the few seats on the plane so she can star in the Channel 7 series. Big Brother Celebrities.

A group representing Australians stranded abroad said the fact that one celebrity can fly while others struggle is a “slap in the face.”

Jenner is unlikely to be able to afford high-altitude plane travel, something not many can afford. If he wins, he will reportedly be able to return to the United States half a million dollars richer.

It is believed that there are up to 34,000 Australians abroad looking to return home, so far only 3000 seats a week. This dropped from a limit of nearly 6,500 last week after the federal government decided to further restrict access in an effort to reduce the risk of further viral leaks from hotel quarantines.

But on Friday, Daily Telegraph Jenner, mother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner and parents of Robert, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, revealed that she had landed in Sydney.

Now it is understood that he is quarantined at the hotel.

It is unclear whether he took control of an Australian venue, as many celebrities entering Australia have arranged their own quarantine at their own expense.

A spokesperson for stranded Australians Action Network told news.com.au that there is no transparency on who is eligible to travel to Australia and that more clarity is needed, especially as the limits have been halved.

“(Jenner’s arrival) is clearly a slap in the face for the stranded Australians.

“But it’s not the celebrities who are to blame, it’s the failed government policies that allow this to happen.”

The newspaper reported that Big Brother Celebrities It will be filmed in Sydney Olympic Park, near the largest vaccination centre in New South Wales.

Big Brother Celebrities It will be hosted by Sonia Krueger and is expected to air later this year.

Before leaving the United States, Jenner posted a photo on Instagram wearing the “Caitlyn for California” t-shirt. She ran in the September elections for governor of the country’s largest state.

Former Olympian Jenner has already participated in reality shows in the US and UK, as well as, of course, keeping up with the Kardashians.