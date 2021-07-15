Calciomercato, all the news and negotiations 15 July 2021

The transfer market is in full swing. With the Serie A calendars now officialized, the clubs only have to complete the roses for the start of the championship set for August 22.

Juventus





News expected at Juventus. the Bianconeri are planning a new meeting with Sassuolo to talk about Manuel Locatelli. Next week, however, Paulo Dybala’s agent is expected to talk about the renewal of the Argentine, who is already training under Allegri’s orders.

Milan





Double blow in entata for Milan. The Rossoneri have closed for the return of Brahim Diaz and for the arrival of Ballo Traorè. Negotiations are closed and players are expected in Milan on Saturday. Today, meanwhile, was the day of Olivier Giroud, who is arrived in the Lombard capital.

Rome





Contacts between Roma and French clubs continue on the way out. Justin Kluivert has opened to the sale to Nice. The Dutchman should leave on loan. Also from France there is the interest of Lille for Olsen.

Atalanta and Sassuolo





Atalanta challenge Sassuolo for Martin Erlic. For the Spezia defender, the Nerazzurri are ahead after the two clubs in recent days had talked about Piccoli, Reca and Colley. Sassuolo continues to try to bring the Croatian defender back to Emilia. Meanwhile, the neroverdi in addition to Grujic, also aim as reinforcement Matheus Henrique del Gremio.

Udinese





At Udinese it is the day of two new faces. One is that of Udogie, who is officially a new Friulian player. The other is to Glik, Kamil. The former Benevento is one step away from Udinese, the deal is closing.

Bologna and Cagliari

the Bologna continues to find the final agreement for Arnautović. The entourage of the Austrian striker met with the rossoblù company, but at the moment the situation is not unlocking. The former Inter to land at Bologna must first terminate his contract with Shanghai. the Cagliari, instead, found the agreement to Dalbert with theinter. The full-back will arrive in Sardinia on loan with the right of redemption for 7 million.

Venice





Venice continues to invest in young people. During the day the Venetians made official the arrival of Tanner Tessmann, young class of 2001 from Dallas, who already has a lot of experience in MLS. The midfielder has signed a four-year contract.

Turin, Sampdoria and Salernitana





the Turin proceeds on a slow fire to bring in the Junior grenade Messias. The two companies are getting closer but after the last meeting there is still distance between supply and demand. A former grenade instead returns to Serie A. Joel Obi he broke away from Chievo Verona and took over the Salerno. Outbound from the Sampdoria, instead, there may be Thorsby, which Watford likes.

Goalkeeping situation

It was also a day of great movement between the poles. the Turin has formalized the termination of Salvatore’s contract Sirigu, which is now expected from the Genoa. Exchange instead between Bologna and Frosinone. Bards and Ravaglia they give the change and both leave on loan.

Series B





mark Cauldrons greets the Lecce, the negotiation for its passage to the Vicenza it’s to the details. Meanwhile, the Apulians have formalized the arrival of Thorir Johann Helgason from the Hafnarfjordur, while the Venetians have closed for Crecco of Pescara. Two outings in the house Parma. Kurtic can go to Greece: negotiation with Paok Thessaloniki for a two-year loan. Also coming out Alexei Da Cruz which goes to the Mexicans of Santos Laguna on a onerous loan with a redemption obligation. the Cremonese closed for the return of Valzania. TheAlexandria has formalized the purchase of Kolay from Sassuolo, while the citadel that of Mamadou Tounkara.

foreign

Protagonist with Argentina in the Copa America, Arsenal have set their sights on Guido Rodriguez, midfielder born in 1994. The request of Betis Sevilla is 30 million. Spaniards need to sell before they start with the inbound market. In Spain the Valencia tries for Montiel del River Plate. Lim’s team has already made the first offer.

Women’s football

In women’s football time for signatures. Like Elisa’s chickens, which was now in Milan and linked itself to theinter: soon the officiality. Already announced instead a double operation in exit of the Nerazzurri club: the passage on loan of Rognoni and Quazzico at Verona. Hot days also for the Sampdoria, working to form a Serie A squad from scratch: today, on the first day of retirement, many new faces, from Tarenzi to Pisani, passing through Novellino, Musolino, Carrer, Boglioni, Giordano, Tampieri, Martinez, Re and many others. Finally, the Juventus communicated Lisa’s contract extension Boattin until 2023.