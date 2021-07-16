Sports

Calciomercato Brescia, post Inzaghi | Trio of names: there is a favorite

Brescia works for the new season but doubts about Inzaghi increase: a trio of names appear to replace him in case of farewell

Inzaghi Brescia Pinamonti
Filippo Inzaghi © Getty Images

The last vintage of the Brescia, who now wants to try to get up again to try to reach the Serie A playing the leading role in the next cadet championship. For this reason, Mister Inzaghi was hired, who two years ago dominated in Serie B with his Benevento and now would like to replicate.

However, the situation does not seem to be so calm. After the rumors of almost a month ago about the possible cracks InzaghiCellino, then denied by the company through social media, new rumors arrive from ‘Tuttosport’ that speak of a dissatisfied Inzaghi after the first days of retirement.

Calciomercato Brescia, Inzaghi ‘dissatisfied’: three names to replace him

From the newspaper they let it be known that the situation is delicate and surprise decisions by the technician are not excluded. Should there be a break between the parties, there would be three names that could replace Inzaghi: Diego LopezDavid Dionysius and Luigi Delneri.

belfodil
Pippo Inzaghi ©Getty Images

The Uruguayan coach seems to be the favorite to replace Inzaghi in the event of a farewell, in tandem with Daniele Gastaldello who is already under contract with Brescia. Alternatively, the hot name is that of David Dionysius.

