Calciomercato Brescia, post Inzaghi | Trio of names: there is a favorite

Brescia works for the new season but doubts about Inzaghi increase: a trio of names appear to replace him in case of farewell

The last vintage of the Brescia, who now wants to try to get up again to try to reach the Serie A playing the leading role in the next cadet championship. For this reason, Mister Inzaghi was hired, who two years ago dominated in Serie B with his Benevento and now would like to replicate.

READ ALSO >>> BNEWS | Calciomercato Benevento, Glik at Udinese: soon the signing

However, the situation does not seem to be so calm. After the rumors of almost a month ago about the possible cracks Inzaghi–Cellino, then denied by the company through social media, new rumors arrive from ‘Tuttosport’ that speak of a dissatisfied Inzaghi after the first days of retirement.

READ ALSO >>> Calciomercato Juventus, chosen the coach for the Under 23 | OFFICIAL Announcement

Loading... Advertisements

Calciomercato Brescia, Inzaghi ‘dissatisfied’: three names to replace him

From the newspaper they let it be known that the situation is delicate and surprise decisions by the technician are not excluded. Should there be a break between the parties, there would be three names that could replace Inzaghi: Diego LopezDavid Dionysius and Luigi Delneri.

READ ALSO >>> Spezia, FIFA’s sting: stop at the market | the answer

The Uruguayan coach seems to be the favorite to replace Inzaghi in the event of a farewell, in tandem with Daniele Gastaldello who is already under contract with Brescia. Alternatively, the hot name is that of David Dionysius.