Calciomercato Inter: Tottenham on Milan Skriniar

Back from a difficult season, last summer Milan was tempted by Spurs and Mou. Now just think about the bis scudetto in nerazzurro

A relentless defender, who goes to the wedding to three or four, puts the goals and an iron seal on it, given that last season only Covid stopped him and he played 31 games in a row as a starter in the decisive tear for the scudetto. Obviously Milan Skriniar likes many. First of all, Tottenham who is back to get under even with the new ds Paratici. In the last market, back from a year not easy to digest Conte’s methods and ideas, the 26-year-old Slovak would also have accepted a change of team, also thanks to the charm of Mou, but Spurs played down with the Nerazzurri and nothing came of it. Today the scenario has completely changed. Skriniar does not want to leave Inter. And vice versa. Even if the roads of the market (especially of this one) are endless and in the presence of an indecent offer – from 50 million upwards – nothing could be excluded.

Group and news — After the European Championship as a protagonist with Slovakia (with De Vrij eliminated too soon with the Netherlands and Bastoni little used, Milan of the three Inter central players was the one who did best), Skriniar from yesterday returned to Appiano. Load more than ever: “Coming back here is always nice: we are a beautiful group, full of good guys – he explained to Inter TV -. It’s been a while since we didn’t meet, now there are a new coach and a new staff and we are already ready for the new season. After the goal to Poland at Euro 2020 we were happy because we were hoping to get into the eighth. Unfortunately, two defeats and elimination have arrived, a great regret that is now already reset. I’m just thinking about the new season with Inter. Obviously I am very happy for Barella and Bastoni who won the title: a deserved victory because Italy played very well. We felt for message, I also heard Lautaro who crowned a great season with the conquest of the America’s Cup. Now the well-deserved holidays for them, then we wait for them”.

Two objectives — "On a personal level I have the usual goals – continues the defender -: to defend the Nerazzurri colors and help the team. Last year we won the scudetto, we can't lower our sights. We work for this and we believe in it. And I hope to be as useful as always, maybe scoring a few more goals". Last year – after an abstinence of over a thousand days, 1033 to be exact – he made three, very heavy, against Verona, Rome and Atalanta. Yes, it's just another Skriniar.