Calciomercato Juventus, locatelli breakthrough | Tomorrow new meeting

Juventus accelerates to give Allegri the Locatelli shot, the coach’s first goal: a new meeting is scheduled for tomorrow

the Juventus accelerates for Locatelli. The midfielder of the Sassuolo is the first name in the mind of Cheerful to reinforce the median, considered the weakest department of the eleven of the Livorno technician. According to what ‘Sky Sport’ reports, the Bianconeri want to close the shot as soon as possible and tomorrow a new meeting is scheduled – it is not clear yet whether by videoconference or live – with the neroverdi to bring the operation to a more advanced step. As we have told you in recent weeks, the deal is far from simple. The Emilians want €40 million cash for their talent, among the protagonists of the blue enterprise at Wembley. To follow and interact LIVE on the latest calciomercato SUBSCRIBE to the YouTube channel

At the moment, therefore, no possible technical quid pro quos are being considered and great care must be taken the strong and concrete competition of theArsenal. The ‘Gunners’, however, have already reached an economic agreement for the card, but the player sees only bianconero and does not consider other offers. We will see what new proposal Juve will put forward.

Emmanuel Tavano