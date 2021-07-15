Calciomercato Palermo, Castagnini swoops on Fella: the details of the operation

After the arrival in the Sicilian capital of Edoardo Soleri, Renzo Castagnini is working to bring Giuseppe Fella to rosanero

“Palermo puts the turbo“. This is the title of today’s edition of “Corriere dello Sport“, focusing its attention on the transfer market of the Sicilian club officially entered the live.

After arriving in the town of Edoardo Soleri – as reported by the well-known newspaper – the ds Castagnini would be at work to bring in rosanero Giuseppe Fella. The former Avellino is also followed by the Catanzaro and by clubs of b such as the citadel but the specific weight of the Palermo square could be a key factor in the decision of the attacker owned by the Salerno.

“Fella last season he made 39 appearances and scored 9 goals, one of which was for the squad in the match won by the Irpini 2-0 at the “Barbera” in the first leg match during the regular season“, reads the well-known newspaper.

Fella he is a very flexible player and can be employed as an outside striker, second point and trequartista. the Palermo would have already reached an agreement in principle with the newly promoted club in at and also with the entourage of the footballer class 93 ‘. Experience and tenacity at the service of Giacomo Filippi, the former Avellino it would raise and not just the bar of the offensive tandem of the Sicilian team. Loading... Advertisements

Fella would come with the formula of the loan with right of redemption and has already given its priority to the Palermo in Series C with the aim of achieving promotion to the cadet championship. The intention of the management of the club to Avenue of the Fante is to have the former striker of monopolies and Cavese already available for the withdrawal of St. Gregory the Great. Updates will follow…