Calciomercato Serie B, C and D LIVE

20.31 – the Reggina bought Damiano outright frank, defender class 2002, from Latium. He signed a three-year contract.

19.54 – Benevento, made for the purchase of Paleari From Genoa. The goalkeeper arrives on loan with obligation in case of promotion to Serie A.

19.25 – Vicenza, official arrival of Luca Crecco from Pescara.

18:53 – citadel official arrival of the attacker Tounkara, Mamadou.

17:56 – Alexandria, official purchase of Kolaj: “Alessandria Calcio announces the outright transfer from Sassuolo of striker Aristidi Kolaj, born in 1999, last year to Pro Patria with 33 appearances in the league and 5 goals”.

16:55Pisaincoming ox From Novara.

16:50 – The Perugia advances for Dell’Orco of Sassuolo.

15:30 – Valzania back to Cremonese.

14:35Parma, Kurtic can go to Greece: negotiation with the Paok Thessaloniki for a two-year loan. Also coming out Alexei Da Cruz which goes to the Mexicans of the Santos Lagoon on a onerous loan with a redemption obligation.

12:21 – Not only the Frosinone about the Spanish striker Raul Asencio, on loan to Pescara and SPAL last season: recorded the inclusion of the Reggina in extremis in the negotiation for the ’98 owned by Genoa.

11:00 – TheU.S. Lecce communicates that it has acquired, outright, the right to sports performances of the footballer Thorir Johann Helgason from the Hafnarfjordur. The Icelandic midfielder born in 2000, who has signed a four-year agreement with an option for the fifth year, will arrive in Lecce today late in the evening and tomorrow he will undergo medical examinations.

07:55 – Marco Calderoni leaves Lecce: the left-back has today greeted his teammates, the details of the negotiation for his transfer to the Vicenza

