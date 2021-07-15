Calhanoglu: “Inter from encore, give me Lukaku and Lautaro. Il Milan…”

“We want to repeat ourselves in the league, I have to understand Inzaghi’s game as soon as possible and trigger Lukaku and Lautaro. The Rossoneri’s past? The noise is made by the fans”

Hakan Calhanoglu goes fast. Waiting for the field, where in the hopes of Inzaghi he will have to overturn the action at Luis Alberto (yesterday he played 30 ‘in the test against Sarnico, Saturday should be repeated in Lugano), the Turkish already speaks as if he had been interista for years. With the blessing of Terim, who tells the Gazette: “Calha is the best choice to replace Eriksen”. “We want to repeat this scudetto, I hope also with me – said the Turkish midfielder to Dazn -. I want to help my companions. The negotiation for the transition from Milan to Inter? It went very fast, thanks to Piero (Ausilio, ed), he called me many times with my attorney. Even Mr. Inzaghi called me many times. I have already felt very good, with a lot of attention, what each player wants. If they call you and want you in a team that is already strong then there is a great desire to go there. Everything went very fast. First my attorney called me, he told me that Piero wanted to talk to me”.

Il Milan — “Milan? The noise is made by the fans, it is normal, for a player like this it is normal. I am not the first, nor am I the last. Many players have passed from Milan to Inter and vice versa, so they are neither the first nor the last. I just wanted to look forward to my future, with great respect for Milan. I have done many things for Milan. For four years I respected everyone who knows me knew everything, but I have a new adventure ahead of Me at Inter and I have to look forward. I haven’t spoken to Ibra yet, we’ll do it soon. Pegs? He was the only one who wanted me so much at Milan. But he had respect for what I decided.”

Head to Inter — Calhanoglu then delves into technical-tactical speeches: "I like the 3-5-2. From the left half with Inzaghi played Luis Alberto, we are similar for something. I like the attention of the coach and how he speaks to me. I hope that in this championship we will have fun with my teammates. Lowering the position? Without sacrifice they do not give you the shirt. I have to listen to what the coach wants, there is time and then let's see. Am I the first player for chances created and for assists in Serie A? I have to thank Pioli because he did a great job with me. He let me play in my role, as I want, for that I created so many chances and assists. Ready to repeat myself with Lukaku and Lautaro. I'm waiting for them to come back, I can't wait to play with them. We want to have fun, but first we have to know the game, they have to know my movements and I have theirs. But we hope we'll have fun."

Eriksen and the 10+10 — Inevitable a question about Eriksen: “I have a great respect for Christian, he is a player that I really like, we have the same role. We are all waiting for him with a big hug, he deserved so many things. He is an example, he is a very nice guy, I know him through Kjaer, with whom I talked a lot about him and to whom I immediately asked for news. We hope to see him back here soon.” Closing on the jersey number and on Italy, european champion: “I chose 20 because 10+10 makes 20. I didn’t choose for Recoba. I’ve always had the 10, but lautaro Martinez has it here. Italy? They were my favorites for the tournament, again congratulations to them on the win because they deserved it.”