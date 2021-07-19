” Cambia el Paso ” is the new song by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is back with the new single “Cambia el Paso” ft. Rauw Alejandro: the song that sees J-Lo duet with the Puerto Rican artist is available online

JENNIFER LOPEZ is back with a new single that will heat up this summer! It is available digitally “CAMBIA EL PASO” for the first time together with the Puerto Rican artist RAUW ALEJANDRO.

Produced by Trevor Muzzy (Pitbull, Usher, Jason Derulo), longtime collaborator and Grammy Award winner, the song is characterized by a sexy and sinuous beat enriched by a reggaeton rhythm and releases the typical energy of pop. Last year Jennifer Has published two of the most successful Spanish-language hits of his entire remarkable career to date, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” along with Maluma. The incredible video clip, divided into two parts, has reached beyond 133 million views and the songs in total beyond 100 million streams. now Jennifer he is finishing his ninth studio album, the first in Spanish since 2007.

JENNIFER LOPEZ she is an award-winning actress, producer and singer, who has consolidated her career in music, film and television and is one of the most influential artists in history. with beyond 75 million disks sold recently concluded a sold out world tour, “It’s my party”, and was the star of a record-breaking performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. In her resume as an actress Lopez has generated over 3 billion dollars with her films. A style icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to TIME’s “100 Most Influential People on the Planet”, Forbes’ “Most Powerful Celebrity” list, and People’s “Most Beautiful Woman in the World”, in addition to having received the award MTV Video Vanguard and two nominations to the Golden Globes for his role in the blockbuster film “Hustlers and Selena“.

To this day, it remains the only female artist to have simultaneously obtained an album at number one on the charts and a film at number one at the box office. With a career that has lasted for over two decades, Jennifer Lopez is established in history as a world icon.

RAUW ALEJANDRO

RAUW ALEJANDRO has just released his new, critically acclaimed album, VICE VERSA, who it debuted at the #3 of Spotify’s “Top Debut Albums” chart and at the #1 of Apple Music’s “Latin Albums” chart.

The first single extracted “Todo De Ti” is already a world super hit, which reached the #2 of spotify’s global ranking with over 210 MILLION streams. The song is also available in radio rotation.

Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro has inspired the new generation of Latin music artists since making their way into the music scene in 2017. Rauw has achieved Gold, Platinum and Multi Platinum certifications for songs such as “Que Le De” and “Fantasías.” During the pandemic he performed in the most iconic of the virtual concerts of the year in front of over 1 million viewers on Youtube live from the Coliseo in Puerto Rico, reaching the #1 of Youtube trends in 14 countries.

THE FAVOR OF CRITICISM

In November 2020 Rauw released the album “Aphrodisiac” which received excellent reviews from critics and was certified GOLD in the United States and Colombia thanks to songs that have climbed the charts such as “Tattoo”, “Tattoo Remix” with Camilo, “Enchule,” “Reloj” with Anuel AA and “De Cora <3” with J Balvin.

Rauw ended the year with success with a nomination for “Best New Artist” at the 20th edition of the Latin GRAMMYs, then which he also performed. Most recently she collaborated with Selena Gomez on “Baila Conmigo”, was named “New Artist Of The Year” at the Latin American Music Awards and “Best New Latin Artist” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

AT THE TOP OF THE CHARTS

The song, explains Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it), remained at the #2 of spotify’s global ranking for over three weeks and reached the #45 in the classifBillboard Hot 100 ica. The song also broke records in Spain, totaling 1.68 million streams in a single day, reaching the top of the charts in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. c. Currently nominated for four “Premios Juventud” and four “MTV MIAW Awards”, Rauw will launch a tour of the United States and Spain on July 14, which already count 3 sold out dates at the Coliseo in Puerto Rico on October 20, 21 and 22.

