Camila Cabello accused of blackface: the star defends herself

Camila Cabello defends herself against accusations of “blackface”, that is, dyeing her face black to imitate black people: a practice considered highly racist and offensive, especially in America.

The singer ended up in the eye of the storm following a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, in which she presented her new single “Don’t You Yet”.

In the circumstance, fans noticed that a white dancer had painted his face black, but Camila sent the accusations back to the sender stating that the boy had simply applied a self-tanning spray.

«Hey! This guy just wanted to look white with a terrible spray tan. We have specially selected a group of multicultural performers. Not everyone in the exhibition had to be Latin».

“There are white, African-American, Latino people, etc. and so no one has tried to make everyone look Latin. There are many people in the group who are not,” the artist justified herself.

“The point was to try to imitate 80s characters like in the video, including a white boy with a terrible orange tan.”

The tweet also included a screenshot of an Instagram Story of the dancer with a selfie and a lot of ironic comment: “In case you missed my spray tan on the @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello. “