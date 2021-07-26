News

Camila Cabello accused of blackface: the star defends herself

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Camila Cabello defends herself against accusations of “blackface”, that is, dyeing her face black to imitate black people: a practice considered highly racist and offensive, especially in America.

The singer ended up in the eye of the storm following a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, in which she presented her new single “Don’t You Yet”.

In the circumstance, fans noticed that a white dancer had painted his face black, but Camila sent the accusations back to the sender stating that the boy had simply applied a self-tanning spray.

«Hey! This guy just wanted to look white with a terrible spray tan. We have specially selected a group of multicultural performers. Not everyone in the exhibition had to be Latin».

Loading...
Advertisements

“There are white, African-American, Latino people, etc. and so no one has tried to make everyone look Latin. There are many people in the group who are not,” the artist justified herself.

“The point was to try to imitate 80s characters like in the video, including a white boy with a terrible orange tan.”

The tweet also included a screenshot of an Instagram Story of the dancer with a selfie and a lot of ironic comment: “In case you missed my spray tan on the @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello. “

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

716
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
560
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
544
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
536
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
504
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
490
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
457
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
440
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
379
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
315
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top