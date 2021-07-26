Camila Cabello also loves Lana Del Rey’s new album “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”



“It’s splendid” cit.

Friday, March 19th was released “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”, the highly anticipated new album by Lana Del Rey. A project that has been received in the best way by fans, including those famous as Cabello, Camila.

The singer of “Havana” has dedicated to the album of the colleague an Instagram story in which he compliments her. “Thank you so much Lana for this – writes Camila – it’s just gorgeous.”

Camila Cabello shows love for Lana Del Rey’s new album, ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club.’ pic.twitter.com/xMlgvo7zbM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2021 Loading... Advertisements

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club” was released about two years after the previous one “Norman Fucking Rockwell” (2019), consists of 11 new tracks and has been entirely co-written by Lana and Jack Antonoff.

To listen to it you just have to click play below!

ph: getty images





















