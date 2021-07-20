Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan support protests in Cuba

Camila Cabello

The two stars joined the activists who took to the streets in Havana over the weekend to protest power outages and food shortages.

Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan supported the protests that took place in Cuba, caught in a grip of poverty that forces people to reckon with power outages and food shortages.

As if that were not enough, Covid-19 cases are increasing in the midst of the economic crisis and thousands of people have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

This is why Camila and Gloria joined the protests.

“Hey guys, there is a serious crisis right now in Cuba and we need your help to spread awareness,” Cabello tweeted over the weekend.

“Covid deaths are increasing rapidly and due to the lack of medicines, resources, basic necessities and even food, many people are dying.”

Loading... Advertisements

Estefan also remarked on the concept with a post on social media.

“The Cuban people are reaching their breaking point! I’m with them as I’ve always done!”.

In addition to his colleagues, Cuban artist Yotuel also took part in the protests by joining protesters on the streets of Little Havana in Miami, Florida, along with his wife Beatriz Luengo.

“We support our people in Cuba,” the Orishas star wrote on Instagram. «Cubanos, we occupy the streets».

Meanwhile, J Balvin and Becky G posted the hashtag #SOS Cuba.

Balvin was also involved in political protests and demonstrations in his native Colombia.