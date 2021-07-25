Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. A love and a song against anxieties and fears

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes? A love that is not simply “a love”, but also a path made of mutual support, to “heal” from the respective fears. To say it were the direct interested parties, who have now been a fixed couple for more than a year (other than the end of the relationship!). And that they have released a new duet: listen here to their The Christmas Song.

Or rather, it was the singer who said it, with a long post on Instagram in which she set aside her fans how much this long relationship has helped her to “look inside”, to grasp her weaknesses and to work on herself. But it was an “exchange of favors”, as he revealed instead Shawn Mendes to the microphones of British Gq Confessing how instead she managed to make him make peace with his image.

Camila Cabello she wrote that her relationship with Shawn Mendes led her to confront her insecurities, a process she herself called “messed up, annoying and ugly.” But still useful, it is evident. You can understand it well, in the message full of love entrusted to Instagram. Message that is nothing more than a “thank you” to his half.

Camila Cabello’s declaration of love

“I learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy, good times you see in photographs and videos. When you are with someone, it seems that this is a mirror that reflects on you the image of yourself. I have to constantly compare myself with my FearsMy AnxietiesMy Insecurities, my thought patterns, my beliefs about life and myself. Sometimes it is not as simple as it seems in the photographs. Sometimes it is messed up and annoying and ugly. But there is nothing with pressure, with the force of love: it is like a light in the darkness, it is like the force of gravity that gives you the courage to be stronger, wiser and better than you were yesterday. For us it is so instinctive to love, even if sometimes our minds try to protect us from love, but thein our nature as human beings is to love. And to love means to choose a person once and another time again, to move forward in this thing so messed up. And this is why love is more beautiful, raw and real than perfection. I am vulnerable on social networks because I think that only the perfection of life is shown here, and this can make us feel extremely lonely and strange! So raise your glasses to the confusion and strangeness of being human… and to this miracle. And to simplicity and instinct and relentless strength from love”. If this is not a declaration of love!

Shawn Mendes’ Declaration of Love

Declaration of love to which, in fact, Shawn Mendes responded, giving an interview to British GQ. First talking about his music and revealing what his secret is to keep his relationship with the fans so solid: “Sometimes I would like to sleep only three hours a night. I would wake up a couple of hours earlier, just to work on it. If you don’t work it, you lose fans. But then the discourse inevitably entered within the fence of love. On one aspect, in particular: on the image (now public) of his girlfriend and on the consequences of this aspect. «Camila is so strong, clear and comfortable with her body. So clear and full of empathy with others. And that radically changed my body’s vision of my body. It really changed my life. It made me realize that taking a few more hours of sleep, instead of waking up and pushing immediately on the accelerator with physical exercises, is sometimes a better choice».

