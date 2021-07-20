News

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated their second anniversary with romantic messages












They have been BFF for many years and in 2019 their friendship turned into love: for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes it’s time to celebrate the second anniversary since they got together!

Both singers marked the occasion with romantic messages, and equally romantic photos, posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at MTV VMA 2019 – getty images

The 24-year-old artist and actress, who you will soon see in live action CinderellaShared a slideshow of couple photos – while sharing a watermelon or a plate of spaghetti, for example – and wrote, using what seems like the nickname for Shawn Mendes: “Happy anniversary Kuko. I toast to more joy, more happiness, more love ❤️”.

The 22-year-old from “In My Blood” instead chose only one photo while kissing against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea and added: “Good two years, my little ♥️“.



Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello became a couple in 2019, exactly on July 3. Accomplice in the birth of their love was the song “Señorita”. Crush play above to review the video.

ph: getty images











