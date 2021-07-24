News

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have returned to Miami to the singer’s parents

19 January 2021



















If you’ve lost sight of where they rank on the radar Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes here’s an update: they are located at Miami.

The two singers returned to the Florida city where the 23-year-old grew up, after having past the Christmas Holidays in Canada.

More precisely had been to Pickering, the city of the 22-year-old and his family, just outside Toronto. With them they had also brought the new tarzan puppy.

Now they have been spotted in Miami, walking along with their dogs. With them are Camila Cabello’s parents, Sinuhe and Alejandro Cabello. (You can see the photos here on an Instagram fan account).


The Shawmila they had already spent some time together with the singer’s family in Florida last summer.

