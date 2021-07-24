Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes soon married

After two years of engagement, according to some friends of the couple the two would be organizing the wedding

The duo of the song Señorita formed by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would be ready for the big step: according to rumors, in fact, the singers could soon give the announcement of their wedding.

The gossip about the alleged marriage has already gone viral on social media.

An uncertain bond

Already in January 2019, rumors began to circulate about the possibility of an upcoming marriage, but at the beginning of their love story, the two stars had been strongly criticized and almost no one believed in the strength of their bond. Someone even said that the report was the result of an advertising plan.

Life together

Shawn and Camila, on the other hand, have been sharing their lives for two years and there is a lot of affinity between the two. And, despite being both very young (22 years old him, 23 years old her) they seem determined to carry on their relationship. It therefore seems more than likely that the two will marry.

The couple

Shawn and Camila met in 2014 during a tour. The first rumors about their relationship came out in June 2019, following their successful collaboration Señorita. The two boys spent the lockdown together and adopted Tarzan, a small 4-legged friend.