Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga: pop stars conquer cinema!

Get ready because the next film season will make your heart beat as a pop lover, between debuts and over-deserved reconfirmations, pop stars have officially conquered Hollywood.

Who will you see at the cinema soon? Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. A better assorted list of names is virtually impossible to imagine!

Here, then, everything we know about their upcoming films:

Camila Cabello Cinderella

In September 2021 we will see Camila Cabello as Cinderella. The classic fairy tale turns into a musical that speaks of our times, in this new film version Cinderella in fact is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are greater than the world will allow – because in addition to Prince Charming there is a career to conquer!

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, Camila Cabello stars in a bolder version of traditional history with whom we grew up. Our heroine no longer dreams only of Prince Charming, but of opening a designer’s shop. Fear not, there is still dancing and prince which is interpreted by Nicholas Galitzine.

in the cast we also find: Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver and Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. The film was born from an idea of James Corden, which is also its producer.

Ariana Grande Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up, the director’s new film Adam McKay it is highly anticipated, especially because it has a cast that counts of the whole A series of Hollywood and among the stellar names also shines that of Ariana Grande.

The other actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio they are the protagonists, to them are added Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

What role will Ariana play? For now we only know that his character is called Riley Bina, but this removes any doubt that it is only a cameo by the pop star.

Deadline reports that the comedy speaks of “two scientists who discover that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months. They make a media tour trying to warn the world, but find a population unreceptive and incredulous“.

There is no official release date yet, but it seems certain that we will see it in cinemas by 2021.

Taylor Swift – The New Top Secret Film by David O. Russell

Loading... Advertisements







the new film of David O. Russell is a real mystery, the director is shooting a feature film in complete secrecy. No details have been revealed on the plot or even on the film genre, but thanks to some rumors we know the stellar names that are part of the cast … And that cast!

Taylor Swift in fact, she joined the stellar line up of the new work of the three-time Oscar-nominated director, indeed she would have already concluded, in Los Angeles, the shooting that sees her involved.

The other interpreters already announced? Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon and Anya Taylor-Joy.

All these big names together tell us that it will be one of the most anticipated films of the next season, of which the release date is not yet known.

Dua Lipa Argylle







After being crowned the new princess of pop, Dua Lipa is ready to achieve a new important goal.

THR reports that the Grammy winner will do her debut as an actress along with a truly incredible cast in Mathew Vaughn’s new film: Argylle a spy thriller, of which Dua will also take care of the soundtrack!

The British pop star joins, therefore, an intoxicating lineup of actors: Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Dinner and Samuel L. Jackson.

Lady Gaga House Of Gucci







The filming of House of Gucci of Ridley Scott they officially ended last May in Italy and the paparazzi from the set have gone around the world.

Playing Patrizia Reggiani in the film that tells 30 years of the Gucci family, Lady Gaga has been Rome and to Milan, but also in the mountains of the Aosta Valley and in the frame of the Lake Como.

After the 2019 Oscar nomination as “best actress” for A Star Is Born, will the difficult interpretation of the “black widow” Patrizia Reggiani win gaga the statuette?

The film is scheduled for release on November 24 2021. An exact century from the date, in which Guccio Gucci he founded the Maison in Florence in 1921.

ph. Getty





















