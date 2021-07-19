News

Camila Cabello helps Shawn Mendes with Spanish

Shawn Mendes

The couple collaborated on the new remix “Kesi”. In 2019 thanks to the hit “Senorita” they reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Shawn Mendes thanks Camila Cabello for helping him perfect the Spanish for the remix of “Kesi”.

The song was released on Wednesday, July 14, and the Canadian pop star attributed the success of her bilingual pronunciation to the singer of “Havana”.

“To be honest, not everyone has a Cuban-Mexican girl who sits in the studio with them making sure they say every word perfectly,” Shawn told Apple Music 1.

“She said to me: ‘If you are going to do this, you have to do it right. You can’t say these words wrong.” It took me hours to say the right words, though. I couldn’t go wrong… I remember there was a word and I was repeating myself: “I think it’s fine”, but she said: “It’s not good”. And so I gave up, “OK, it’s not good. I believe you.”

For her part, Camila was impressed by her boyfriend’s choice to interpret the song in Spanish.

“Just the idea of Shawn singing in Spanish is something that brings me so much joy and enthusiasm. When she sings in Spanish it’s really realistic.

The new collaboration comes two years after the couple’s second anniversary, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 with the hit “Senorita”.”


