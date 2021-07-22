Camila Cabello protagonist of the musical

Cinderella, the long-awaited musical starring Camila Cabello, is about to arrive on Amazon Prime Video. The first photos have already been released and the singer already looks beautiful in the shoes of the most famous princess of fairy tales!

There is less and less to the exit of Cinderella the expected musical of Amazon Prime with Camila Cabello as the protagonist.

the girl in fact, she is ready to wear the crystal shoes and to play the role of the most famous princess of fairy tales and although there is not yet a date of exit it seems that a September the public will already be able to enjoy the film Signed Amazon Prime Video.

of recent it was just the streaming service to announce the upcoming exit released the first official images of the film. Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine are ready to go down as prince and princess!

Cinderella: Camila Cabello as a princess

Read also: Maria De Filippi: Friends lands on Amazon Prime

Loading... Advertisements

“Cinderella is a classic that all Know and Love but this time back to the screen with a modern and unique touch, interpreted by the sensational Camila Cabello and a cast stellar”

made it known Jennifer Salke the head of Amazon Studios also talking about how the famous fable has been renewed and made more fresh for the public and the families of the whole world.

“We couldn’t be more Excited that our global customers sing and dance together with the revisitation of this classic history by the director”.

added the woman, quoting the director Cannon, Kay. In addition to the Cuban star in the cast of the film there will also be Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter (who will interpret an atypical fairy godmother), Pierce Brosnan James Corden, John Mulaney, Charlotte Spencer, Maddie Baillio and Romesh Ranganathan.

In this detail revisitation of the history of Cinderella also the soundtrack it will be all exceptional, marked by the Successes by various global contemporary artists but also from original songs of Cabello and Menzel.

Finally, in short, the film signed by the Columbia Pictures di Sony is about to arrive: in February the exit was slipped due to the pandemic but now, after being acquired from Amazon, will slip to September!

You may be interested in: Prime Video, Them: date, plot and cast