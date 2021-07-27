Camilla Cabello indulged in a rare comment about her relationship with Shawn Mendes, saying she was grateful to have him by her side

Camila Cabello he opened his heart to the general public, telling the details of his relationship with Shawn Mendes and revealing how there is much more to it than what fans see on social media.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, November 28, on Thanksgiving, Camila expressed how grateful she is to have Shawn Mendes by her side for more than a year now.

The singer shared a snap of the two of them kissing while sitting on a rock. Next to the photo, as a caption, he confessed to having “learned a lot about love” from her relationship with Shawn Mendes.

“There are not only the happy and blissful moments you see in photos and videos,” Camila wrote.

“When you are in a relationship with someone, it seems that they are this mirror that reflects yourself: I constantly have to face my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my thoughts, my beliefs about life and about myself. Sometimes it is not as simple as it seems in the photos. Sometimes it’s messy, uncomfortable and ugly.”.

But despite this “disorder” that we find ourselves experiencing at times, Camila Cabello explained that good definitely exceeds evil.

“There is nothing like attraction, the power of love, being the light in the darkness, being the gravitational attraction that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday.”

“It’s so instinctive for us to love, although our mind sometimes tries to protect us from possible pain. Our nature as human beings is loving. And being in love means choosing over and over again that same person with whom to deal with messy things. And this is much more beautiful, raw and real than perfection».

Camila Cabello concluded with a personal reflection, recalling that social media often only gives representations of the highlights and perfect moments, but that it is important to keep in mind that we don’t always see the full picture and what’s really there when people lift the curtain.

“I’m absolutely vulnerable on social media because I think it’s just the perfection of life that’s showing here; and this can make us all feel more alone and strange! So take your glass and toast to the disorder and strangeness of the human being and the miracle. And ease. And instinct. And the relentless force that is love”.