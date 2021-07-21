Camila Cabello, the last photos at the sea show a changed physique

A tornado of controversy, criticism, appreciation and judgments has destabilized the world of the web in the last few hours. The focus of so much hype can be traced back to a series of shots stolen from Camila Cabello, while she was relaxing on the beach. The world-famous artist, born in 1997, appeared more in flesh than usual and the audience was stunned.

Much of the public hopes that this paparazzi can be a lesson in such a superficial historical phase. The physicist, after the advent of social media, has acquired a relevance and strict canons never had before. So seeing a star like Camila Cabello walk serenely on the beach with imperfections and bacon could, even for a moment, bring everyone back to reality. Yet insults and arguments continue to pollute the net.

Camila Cabello, the photos at the sea show her different

A simple bikini, sunglasses and hair in the wind. A relaxing day like many for Camila Cabello, spent on the beach with friends and her beloved boyfriend: the famous singer-songwriter, musician and model Shawn Mendes, born in 1998. The fearsome paparazzi, however, wanted to immortalize something else, namely the physique of the singer. Precisely because they knew that those photos would, unfortunately, arouse so much media noise. The objects of crime? Cellulite and a few extra pounds.

“She let go. But what happened to her?”, “Then she suffers from food problems, before she was very thin and now so”, “She ate less”, “You can’t see it!” write without compassion of the users on the shots in question. Someone even writes “Before it was normal” and from there many reply: “Normal according to what?”. In short, a real social guerrilla war. That these discussions can lead to something? Meanwhile, fortunately, Camila Cabello seems to care.

