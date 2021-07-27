Camila Cabello video “Don’t Go Yet”/ New song, on social media “Grateful for my body”

“Don’t Go Yet” is the new single by Camila Cabello, released on Friday, July 23. The song anticipates the release of his third album in the studio entitled “Familia”, whose date of publication is not yet known, is also accompanied by a video that at the moment has positioned itself at number 24 of youtube music trends and exceeded 10 million views. Co-written with Scott Harris, Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath, it was produced by the latter two and features percussion on drums. Cuban drummer Pedrito Martinez.

Camila Cabello was recently a guest of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and sang for the first time live “Don’t Go Yet”. the former fifth harmony singer she performed in a performance complete with choreography and scenography with which she re-proposed the telenovela-style atmosphere of the video clip of the song. Among the projects in which Cabello has taken part during the last year there is a musical film, she will play the protagonist in the film “Cinderella” by Amazon Prime Video to be released on September 3, 2021.

Camila Cabello: “We are real women with curves and cellulite”

Lately the Cuban artist naturalized American has made headlines for a important message of body positivity launched on the social platform of TikTok. Camila Cabello revealed the Insecurities who tried to look at her body while she had gone running: “I was just running to the park and thinking about my own things while trying to keep fit and healthy, when I noticed that the top I was wearing left my belly uncovered and was not flat”.

This feeling of discomfort towards one’s physique, however, did not last long: “Immediately I remembered that it’s no longer time to be at war against my body. I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite, stretch marks and fat. We’re human and that’s okay.”

