Camilla of Cornwall cousin of Madonna, Angelina Jolie and Justin Bieber?

Chi would have ever said it? Camilla of Cornwall boasts more than one famous kinship (of varying degrees) in Hollywood. From Madonna to Angelina Jolie, from Celine Dion to Justin Bieber: all cousins from the ninth grade up, and all of humble origins dating back to Zacharie Cloutier, a carpenter French of the seventeenth century moved to Canada with his wife Madeleine, in a colony of just a hundred people.

This was confirmed by the scholars of the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Madonna, Celine Dion and Angelina Jolie are all ninth cousins of Camilla. The only one with whom, however, Camilla is in frequent contact is jolie who, since Queen Elizabeth appointed her dame in 2014, has been collaborating with the Duchess on various Commonwealth-related charitable causes.

Justin Bieber is also a distant cousin of Camilla thanks to the old Cloutier, which also boasts Beyoncé, Rayan Gosling and Chris Pratt among his descendants.

Charles’ (more aristocratic) revenge

Charles, for his part, has only one Hollywood kinship but his is much more noble than those of his wife: the prince is, in fact, an eighth cousin of the English actor Ralph Fiennes, but through a king – James II of Scotland and England. and Charles and Camilla themselves are distant relatives through the daughters of Henry Cavendish, Duke of Newcastle, he also lived in the seventeenth century. Camilla’s great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, was the mistress of Charles’ great-great-grandfather, Edward VII.

