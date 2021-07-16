News

Camilla of Cornwall cousin of Madonna, Angelina Jolie and Justin Bieber?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Chi would have ever said it? Camilla of Cornwall boasts more than one famous kinship (of varying degrees) in Hollywood. From Madonna to Angelina Jolie, from Celine Dion to Justin Bieber: all cousins from the ninth grade up, and all of humble origins dating back to Zacharie Cloutier, a carpenter French of the seventeenth century moved to Canada with his wife Madeleine, in a colony of just a hundred people.

Camilla of Cornwall cousin of pop stars and actresses

This was confirmed by the scholars of the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Madonna, Celine Dion and Angelina Jolie are all ninth cousins of Camilla. The only one with whom, however, Camilla is in frequent contact is jolie who, since Queen Elizabeth appointed her dame in 2014, has been collaborating with the Duchess on various Commonwealth-related charitable causes.

Justin Bieber is also a distant cousin of Camilla thanks to the old Cloutier, which also boasts Beyoncé, Rayan Gosling and Chris Pratt among his descendants.

iO Woman Beauty Club

Join a club made of novelty,
personalized recommendations and exclusive experiences

camilla Parker bowels cousin of madonna

Loading...
Advertisements

Camilla of Cornwall and Angelina Jolie first met at Clarence House, London, in June 2014 to discuss a campaign against sexual violence in war zones (Getty Images)

Charles’ (more aristocratic) revenge

Charles, for his part, has only one Hollywood kinship but his is much more noble than those of his wife: the prince is, in fact, an eighth cousin of the English actor Ralph Fiennes, but through a king – James II of Scotland and England. and Charles and Camilla themselves are distant relatives through the daughters of Henry Cavendish, Duke of Newcastle, he also lived in the seventeenth century. Camilla’s great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, was the mistress of Charles’ great-great-grandfather, Edward VII.

Follow us on Clubhouse in the Royal Mania by iO Donna room.

Listen to the free podcast about English royalty

iO Woman ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

447
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
337
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
334
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
322
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
306
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
301
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
285
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
278
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
246
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
217
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top