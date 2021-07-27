Cardi B: a cultural contribution to be re-evaluated

Cardi B: a character who has shaken contemporary society, culture and politics.

It is no secret that, in the past, I have been very critical of Cardi B. When the Bronx rapper became the first woman to win the Grammy in the Best Rap Album category, I preferred to criticize the choice of the Recording Academy instead of celebrating this moment that is nothing short of historic. I don’t pay for this, I then launched into an invective against the rapper herself.

A truly hypocritical move since I devote most of my time to writing about women and I try daily – as far as possible – to fight the misogyny prevailing in this musical genre.

In recent times, especially for reasons of intellectual honesty, I have tried to better understand Cardi B not only as an artist, but also as a media character.

The rapper’s contribution to hip-hop culture is greater than you might think.

Some premises about Cardi B as an artist. Firstly, the rapper can count on an extraordinary charisma: maybe the the reason for the stratospheric success achieved in just two years of career. Since the days of Love &Hip-Hop, the rapper has made herself loved by the public thanks to her frankness and honesty. You yourself have clearly reminded us of this in ” Get Up 10 “:

“Went from makin’ tuna sandwiches to makin’ the news/I started speakin’ my mind and tripled my views/Real b*tch, only thing fake is the boobs/Get money, go hard, you’re m*thafuckin’ right/Never been a fraud in my m*thafuckin’ life”

Bardi then has a big ear for melodies, knows what the market and charts want and behaves accordingly. Finally, he works with the right producers, who have always made beats suitable for his style and technique.

That said, Cardi B’s contribution to hip-hop culture is greater than you think and what I thought for a long time.

Let’s start with his grammy win: a moment that was nothing short of epochal and a turning point expected for (too many) years.

The Recording Academy introduced the Best Rap Album category in 1995 and it was more than twenty years before a woman won that award. Until Cardi’s victory, it seemed impossible for a woman to cross this finish line: the rapper has thus broken a sort of taboo, upsetting the rules of a music industry that for years has relegated the women of American rap to a corner.

WAP is an yno to sexual freedom, which has made many conservatives turn up their noses.

Equally important is the support shown towards less mainstream and less known colleagues. Last year, Jermaine Dupri’s answer to an interviewer’s question about who her favorite rapper was went viral. The artist replied “none” because all “they speak exclusively of their f*ga“.

Dupri was hit by critics and Cardi took the opportunity to turn the spotlight on many rappers whose “f*ga” was not the protagonist of their songs. With a series of videos and posts, the rapper directed her followers to the likes of Rapsody, Chika and Tierra Whack.

Also the video of wap it was an opportunity to make room for cameos from debutants Mulatto, Suki Hana and Rubi Rose. Cardi thus becomes the spokesman for an increasingly necessary solidarity in a music industry dedicated to setting women against each other.

wap it deserves some more reflection. The impact of this single – one of the biggest hits of 2020 – has in fact gone beyond the world of music. The song – a manifesto of sexual freedom – found in Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion two worthy standard bearers and has received indignation especially from some members of the Republican Party.

Among the audience, therefore, some of the people unable to accept cultural and social changes of which songs like wap are the consequentZa: like it or not, the era of the alpha male is finally over. The era when men told women what to do, what to think and how to dress is over and we all thank Cardi and Megan for reminding us.

Attention to the world of politics.

Finally, the focus on US policy. For several years now, Cardi B has been carrying out an awareness campaign through interviews with politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, inviting their fans to register and vote. Mc’s interest in politics shows how hip-hop culture is not only made up of music, but also of attention to the well-being and safety of the African-American community.

Other artists have recently taken inspiration from Cardi by sharing conversations with politicians on their YouTube channels: among them, we remember Halsey and Dua Lipa.

Cardi B’s success marks a point of no return.

The road to achieving equality between men and women in the rap game is still long and difficult. It requires commitment on the part of us listeners, called to overcome the idea that women make “women’s music” and men “men’s music”. It requires commitment from their colleagues, the top of the music industry, fans and the media: aspects that Kathy Iandoli highlighted during the our chat.

Cardi B, however, is one of the promoters of a change that is affecting this context. Its contribution to culture – like that of others – will make the path to equality easier and its success marks a point of no return that allows us to look to the future with confidence.