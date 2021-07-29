Cardi B and Offset are about to get back together, after finding themselves at the rapper’s birthday

After the reunion between ex at the birthday of Cardi B, it seems that the flashback with Offset be closer and closer.

The rapper celebrated her 28th birthday in a star-filled Las Vegas party, from Kylie Jenner to The Weeknd. The singer of Migos was also present and during the evening were photographed kissing and they exchanged effusions.

He gave her two gifts: Rolls Royce with a seat customized with the name of the daughter, Kulture (he pointed out that only this accessory cost 8 thousand dollars) and a giant billboard of greetings.

He also dedicated a post to her on Instagram:

“They acted as if they were back together – said a source of and! News – They were always stuck all night and had a great time“.

It is known that anything can happen in Las Vegas, but it seems that this flashback will continue in other cities: “They are not yet officially back together but it’s only a matter of time. She loves her attentions and he is trying hard to win her back” added the insider.







Cardi B Had filled out the cards for divorce from Offset in mid-September, after three years of marriage and a daughter together. He had written that marriage was “hopelessly broken“.



But it would not be the first time they get back together: the new 28-year-old had already asked for separation in 2018, due to the infidelity of her husband. But then the request was canceled because they had reconciled.

ph: getty images






















