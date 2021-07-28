Cardi B and Offset give themselves another chance: the divorce is canceled

Cardi B and Offset are giving the wedding another chance. After Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper on September 15 after three years of marriage – making the request for the legal and physical primary custody of their daughter, Kulture – a member of Offset’s team of lawyers confirmed yesterday to Billboard in a statement that the divorce is overturned. In short, for one of the most beloved rap-couples of the show biz seems to begin a new phase of the relationship.

“I can confirm that Cardi B’s divorce application was rejected. My firm and I have always been on the fathers’ side, to protect what is most important to them: their families and their children,” said Atlanta lawyer Onyema Anene Farrey, of Anene Farrey &associates, LLC.

“It wasn’t any different this time either. We stay in offset’s corner to support him and his future. He thanks his fans for their continued love and support.”

According to the Fulton County Magistrate’s website, the divorce case was dismissed without prejudice.

After what seemed like a difficult breakup in their relationship, the couple seems to have recently reconciled at Cardi B’s birthday party in October.

Since that time there have been numerous IG stories in which the two appeared together, protagonists of those nice couple pictures highly appreciated by their followers. One above all, Offset who teases Cardi for the clumsy sharing of a topless intended for dm but ended up in the stories …

Later the rapper of Bartier Cardi explained why they reconciled in an Instagram Live video:

“That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people say I’m doing bullshit to get attention, with this and that, no, I’m just crazy… One day I’m happy, the next day I start to miss myself… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend.”

Through some Twitter audios, new statements by the rapper regarding the divorce request had also been leaked, in which Cardi manifested his state of animor and the reason for his moves: “If I want to give a fucking lesson with a divorce request, I can do it. It’s my life. I don’t suffer any fucking abuse.”

