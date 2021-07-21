CARDI B, FROM MUSIC TO HAIRCARE • MVC Magazine

After Alicia Keys, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Scott and Drake, Cardi B also decided to enter the beauty business. The singer announced from her Instagram profile that she plans to launch her own line of haircare designed for the Afro-Latin hair type. The idea of starting this new project seems to have come as a result of an attack by some haters. They commented offensively on a video in which the star showed his hair naturally. In the post he wrote that the first drop will take place during the year. Also in the post he also pointed out how this we are experiencing “is the time for people to educate themselves about nationality and ethnicity“.

She also talked about beauty preconceptions related to ethnic origins. “People think that every Hispanic is Mexican or something and that it must have the same hair structure, color and characteristics. Being Hispanic or Latino doesn’t make your hair long, doesn’t make your skin clear, and doesn’t make your facial features slim especially if you’re from Latin countries on the Caribbean islands… DNA has something to do with your hair not your nationality.”

Although no details have yet been revealed about the type of products available, Cardi B has confessed that she is experimenting with them at home on her hair and that of her daughter. Taking a look at the old posts, such as the one in which it showed the DIY mask to nourish the curls, we can assume that in the formulas there will be many natural products equipped with moisturizing properties such as avocado.