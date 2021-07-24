News

Cardi B has given herself a new bag, how much does it cost? $240,000!

12 February 2021




















Cardi B should really change its name to Cardi Birkin.

The weakness of the rapper of “WAP for l”iconic bag of Hermès it is certainly not a secret and last October he had led us to the discovery of all his huge and amazing collection. And now with a video posted on Instagram, the 28-year-old has just shown the new Birkin she gave herself.

One Birkin Cargo, which according to the website of the fashion house French, is a model “multitasche and multi practical” and is “inspired by military clothing“. The leather and canvas design features five pockets on the outside and even a built-in water bottle holder.

As reported Page Six, the cost of the Birkin Cargo fluctuates between 65,000 and 80,000 dollars, but in the video Cardi tells of having sought (and wanted) her so much that he paid her “the triple“, which means he probably spent up to $240,000 for his new bag.

I wanted this f… Birkin. You don’t understand, I called all the shops in Hermès, it just came out this year… I had to pay triple but love it“, he says in the clip. “I just thought it was so amazing, it’s so beautiful“.

The Birkin is the holy grail of luxury fashion since very few specimens are produced, there is a waiting list to get it and Hermès does not sell it to people who are not already loyal customers of the brand.

In addition, it must be considered that a Birkin increases its value over time, so it is a sure investment, for this reason it is also collected by men, including the rapper Drake.

What can I say? To the face of the #Riccanza.



ph. Getty











