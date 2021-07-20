Cardi B has signed his first shoe collection for Reebok

Cardi B (pseudonym of Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) is Ambassador of Reebok since 2018 . In this new collaboration there are the Club C Cardi sneakers (from the adult collection) in Rose Gold and Aqua Dust, both “inspired by special moments lived with Kulture and the life of Cardi as a mother”, as explained by the brand. The capsule collection “ Reebok x Cardi B Mommy &Me” it is available in adult, junior and infant sizes and is on sale from May 13 on the Reebok website.

From April 23 on the official website of Reebok is on sale a collection inspired by the 90s. The line is called “ The summertime fine collection ” and is available both on the website and in the brand’s stores. In the capsule there is an exclusive sneaker model, the Cardi B club c , made in different colors.

“The Reebok x Cardi B collection is here and is not afraid to dare” reads the official website of the brand. The colors of the shoes range from bronze to sage green, from lilac to two-tone red and black. These are shoes “characterized by a design that blends high fashion with streetstyle, with a platform midsole that pays tribute to the amazing career of the American rapper and her exuberant personality. The translucent sole it conveys a sense of authenticity, in line with Cardi B’s way of being”, reads the site. The price of shoes starts from 90 euros; in the collection there are also other sports pieces, such as leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits and bralettes that reflect the colors of the shoes. “I am proud to announce this first drop with Reebok. The collection offers every woman the chance to feel confident and sexy,” commented the singer.

Meanwhile, it seems that the 28-year-old rapper is preparing to launch a collection of beauty products. The artist has in fact filed the trademark “Bards Beauty“, as reported by TMZ. In the trademark filing application, Cardi would like to market under “Bardi Beauty” perfumes, make up, hair care, skin care and nail polish. As reported by TMZ, Cardi B has placed his real name, Belcalis Almanzar, under the charge of CEO of the new company.