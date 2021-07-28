Cardi B in love with The Birkin of Hermes shows her collection

the Birkin of Hermès they are so beautiful that they can not own only one, or at least this could be the reason why Cardi B he owns so many. The rapper showed the people of the web all the bags of the maison in her possession, in particular aiming at a single – how iconic – model. The history of the Birkin Bag has gone around the world and, to date, it is impossible not to know it. Every time a Hermès bag ends up at auction, its value reaches staggering figures, underlining its importance. Cardi B had no qualms about showing the entire collection of his Birkins to the Instagram audience, about 26; a number that we are sure is still a work in progress.

All Birkin of Hermès in the possession of Cardi B

The rapper, currently in sweet expectation, has published several photographs showing her loot in different colors, a whole rainbow of fashion enclosed in a single wardrobe. From mandarin orange to candy pink to cherry red and electric blue: Cardi B bags have certainly captured the attention and given space to further controversy. Many followers, in the comments, have reproached her for that expense considered “excessive”, comments to which Cardi B promptly responded for rhymes.

For the rapper, this is not the first time she shows off her hermès loot on social media. Indeed, the truth is that he often entertains Instagram followers by sharing with them the beauty of his favorite bags. And, usually, those bags are just Birkins. Already last year, he had shown his followers his collection of Hermès bags and the most attentive immediately noticed that the number has risen. But not only Birkin: Cardi B also has a soft spot for Kelly bags, demonstrating his happy relationship with Hermès and its products.

