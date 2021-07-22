News

Cardi B is pregnant and reveals it with one of her ‘special’ outfits

The eccentric looks they have always been an integral part of his character, and it is precisely through an outfit that is nothing short of special that Cardi B announced her second pregnancy from the stage of the BET Awards 2021. During the performance of her husband, the rapper Offset, Cardi B took the stage showing off, to the surprise of the fans, a jumpsuit entirely studded with shimmering stones with a large veiled porthole that put the belly in sight.

Getty

The rapper couple already have a baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, born in 2018, so the one coming is the second baby, whose sweet wait had been kept secret until today. The news would also confirm the return of the serene between Cardi B and Offset, which seemed on the verge of divorce just a year ago.

Getty

Even then, the rapper had made the announcement from the stage during a performance. For some time, however, as evidenced by the tender posts on social media, the crisis between the two had smoothed out, and who knows if one of the reasons was precisely the discovery of Cardi B’s second pregnancy.

Speaking of social media, following the live announcement the singer posted an image of her nude with painted belly on Instagram, simply commenting on it with the hashtag #2 and tagging her husband.

