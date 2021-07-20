Cardi B launches the footwear collection “Mommy &Me” with Reebok

Cardi B does an encore with Reebok and launches the “Mommy &Me” footwear line.

Inspired by her two-year-old daughter Kulture and “the indescribable love she felt when she was born”, the rapper will present the Club C Cardi sneakers in Rose Gold and Aqua Dust, both “inspired by special moments lived with Kulture and cardi’s life as a mother”, reveals the brand.

The Rose Gold option is described as “shiny and feminine, but strong and durable”, while the Aqua Dust shoe winks at aquamarine stone, which represents clarity, calm and relaxation and reflects what Cardi feels about motherhood.

Cardi posted a one-minute video to celebrate the collection and in the clip she says to her daughter: “You’re beautiful, you’re smart. You have successful parents. The whole world loves you. It is not possible that you cannot realize your dreams».

The star then offered useful advice to the new parents.

“Don’t read books about how to become a parent. Believe me: once the baby is here, it’s almost as if you know. It comes naturally.”

The capsule collection “Reebok x Cardi B Mommy &Me” is available in adult, junior and newborn sizes and will go on sale from May 13 on the Reebok website.

This is just the latest collaboration between Reebok and Cardi B, who has been a brand ambassador for the company since 2018.

The duo announced a clothing line called “Summertime Fine Collection” last month, geared towards nineties fashion.