Cardi B presents its first collection of shoes by Reebok

Brooklyn rapper Cardi B has released her first collection of shoes by Reebok.

Cardi B officially announced its collection of sneakers in collaboration with Reebok. The capsule includes revised versions of the Club C sneakers, dubbed Club C Cardi, Cardi Coated Club C Double.

The rapper of wap she proposed these shoes for the women’s line in three different colors: glossy red, glossy black and cream white. The shoes will be released today, Friday, November 13, on the Reebok website: click HERE to visit it.

Even before the sneakers were released, Cardi received a lot of criticism for some photos posted on social media. The photos uploaded depict the multiplatio rapper in the guise of the Hindu Goddess Durga:

Cardi B Sparks Outrage in India After Posing as Hindu Goddess Durga to Promote Reebok Sneakers 🔴👑 pic.twitter.com/SW9g78RbMk — RED KING SXNGH 🔴👑 (@redkingsxngh) November 11, 2020

The deity traditionally symbolizes strength and is depicted with an assortment of weapons in her eight hands, while the depiction of the Brooklyn rapper shows the artist holding her new shiny red Club C sneaker. Shortly after the complaints began, Cardi B removed the image from her social media channels and addressed the situation by uploading a story to Instagram, stating that the intentions of the photo were not to offend or disrespect anyone’s culture, but simply seemed like a nice way to communicate the release of her collection.

Cardi B has announced its first collection of shoes by Reebok, two different models of Club C will be released.