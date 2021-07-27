Cardi B protagonist of the new Paramount film

Cardi B he got his first starring role in a film. The icon of hip-hop will be the protagonist of the next film of the Paramount “Assisted Living”.

“Assisted Living”: the plot

“Assisted Living” is described as a comedy in the wake of classic funny movies like “Tootsie“, “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire“. The story follows Amber (Cardi B), a petty scammer who finds herself in a sea of trouble when a robbery goes wrong.

On the run from the police and his former team, he struggles to find a place to hide. Short of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides in the only place no one will look: her grandmother’s nursing home.

The film is based on an original screenplay by Kay Oyegun, writer of “This Is Us”. Temple Hill and Stephen Love they take care of the production.

Cardi B: queen of rap and not only

Cardi B, the winning artist of the Grammy thanks to successes such as “Bodak Yellow“, “I Like It” and “wap“, made her film debut with Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer in “The Girls of Wall Street”, a 2019 drama film.

She also secured a role in “F9,” the next film in the “Fast &furious” series of the Universal.

The titan of rap began with the reality show VH1 “Love and Hip-Hop“, in which she appeared from 2015 to 2017. His first album, “Invasion of Privacy”, was released in 2018 and was certified triple platinum.

On the television front, Cardi B was a judge in the series of musical competitions of Netflix “Rhythm + Flow“.

Federica Contini

15/01/2021