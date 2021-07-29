News

Cardi B revealed that she was back with Offset, for two precise reasons

Posted on
16 October 2020




















Cardi B and Offset they are a couple again!

The rapper had filled out divorce papers in mid-September but last weekend have been seen in tender attitudes during Cardi’s birthday party, held in Las Vegas and full of stars.

From there they started rumors of a possible flashback, rumors that now the 28-year-old confirmed in an Instagram Live.

via GIPHY

He began by calling himself a “crazy bitch” who cannot decide: “One day I’m happy, one day I want to beat him. then starts to miss me“.

He then gave two reasons why she came back with Offset, with whom he had the daughter Kulture of 2 years. The first is: “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend“.

The second “why” is in full Cardi B style, direct, lustful and blunt: “And it’s really hard not to have a pea“.

He concluded by assuring that his relationship with Offset is “dysfunctional” like any other relationship, only theirs is “more public“.



This is the number two flashback for the rapper couple: Cardi B already had asked for separation in 2018, due to the infidelity of her husband. But then the request was canceled because they had reconciled.

ph: getty images










