Cardi B shows itself in a no-makeup version

It doesn’t happen very often to see Cardi B completely made up. The New York rapper, 28 years old and a passion for heavy make-up, often combined with maxi extensions and equally bold outfits, decided it was time to post on her Instagram page a video in which to show yourself naturally, without a trace of makeup, complete with brufolini in evidence and lips in need of lip balm (as underlined by presenting itself in a version bare face to his incredulous fans).

CARDI B TAKES SIDES AGAINST THE HATERS
“Here is my face to you after I got out of bed twenty minutes ago.

There is no filter, I have messy hair. I’ve never been afraid to show myself for who I am. I trust who I am, I feel good in my skin», writes Cardi B next to the video. Continuing with a series of non-translatable insults, aimed at those who, protecting themselves behind the screen of the mobile phone, criticism and breaks it down with negative and aggressive comments. The American artist is not the first star to have answered for rhymes to haters. Paris Jackson, insulted long ago for taking (alleged) extra pounds, sent them to tell her twitter follower, while Gigi Hadid, accused of being slimmed down too much (as if it were a fault) invited her unpleasant follower to think twice before firing easy judgments. In recent times, J-Lo he silenced a follower who on Instagram insinuated that he had exaggerated with botulinum toxin. As Cardi B sings in his hit “Bodak Yellow”: “honestly, I don’t care about a c***o if you’re not crazy about me”.

In gallery, some of the star who have used social media to show themselves without filters and without make-up. Challenging the haters and, as they say, putting his face on it.

