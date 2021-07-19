Cardi B tells how it was to star in Fast &Furious 9: “I have a lot of aces up my sleeve!”

Cardi B told how it was to enter to be part of the family of ” Fast & Furious “!

In fact, you will see the rapper of “WAP” play in F9, the ninth chapter of the most roambossing film franchise ever and which will be released in Italian cinemas on August 18, 2021.

In a video interview to promote the film, Cardi shared her reaction when she was contacted by Vin Diesel to join the film:

“Vin Diesel contacted me and told me about a role“, he explained. “And I reacted: “It’s fot**tamente Fast and Furious! Take me there, put me on a plane!‘

As you can hear in the clip, the 28-year-old has only nice things to say about her co-star and star of the saga:

“Staying close to Vin, it’s so cute and so much fun. It made me feel so comfortable that I was so thrilled. It’s a tough one!“

Then, Cardi also said something about the character of Leysa which he interprets in F9 and what fans can expect from her:

“I like the fact that I represent such a powerful and strong woman. It’s just a st**nza. I have a little ace up my sleeve for you motherf*kers!“

Vin Diesel – getty images

Vin Diesel recently unveiled that the saga of ” Fast & Furious “ will end in 2024. Here, we tell you everything.

