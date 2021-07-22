Cardi B, the first female rapper to win the diamond record

The award-winning female rapper originally from the Bronx, adds another piece to her career. It is his diamond record for the 10 million copies sold with the single “Bodak Yellow”, of 2017

He communicated it to his fans with a post on all social platforms in which he tells how it all started. Cardi B is the first female rapper to receive a diamond disc for the single “Bodak Yellow“, released in June 2017.

To decide for the very important certification, the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), which wanted to reward the 28-year-old for the 10 million copies sold. She is the second female rapper to receive such an award. Before her only Lauryn Hill, who received the diamond disc for the album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill".

The release of the single "Bodak Yellow" dates back to June 2017. For Cardi B it is the real debut on the American and international music scene. Excerpt from his first album titled "Invasion of privacy", the song soon became a hit and in a short time it climbed the world charts, thanks to the grit of the rap bars and the unmistakable flow of the singer. The song was also a success for the producer who decided to sign the beat. J. White Did It he is still one of the most requested musicians and producers on the international scene. Loading... Advertisements In the video shared after the win, Cardi B thanks above all his fans, especially those present from day one: "I just want to say Thank you very much, guys, because without you it wouldn't have happened", and says that now he is living a beautiful moment. Many of her singles are climbing the charts and soon the rapper could win other important awards.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar is the real name of rapper Cardi B. Born in New York in 1992 and raised in the Bronx, she has Trinidadian and Dominican origins. Able to rap in English, but also in Spanish, thanks to her origins, the singer has obtained the definitive redemption after a difficult life, precisely with the publication of the single "Bodak Yellow" that has consecrated her talent all over the world. In a short time it reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Cardi B is a record-breaking woman. Not just a diamond record, in 2018 he released his first album entitled "Invasion of Privacy", thanks to which he won a Grammy for the category "Best Rap Albums" Over the years she has made herself known by participating as a guest in hit singles: "Girls like You" by Maroon 5 and "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake with Ozuna and Selena Gomez, to name a few. In 2020 he returns to the music scene with the song WAP, where he duets with Megan Thee Stallion, reaching in a few days the first place in the American ranking of the most listened to and streamed singles.