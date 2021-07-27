Cardi B, the first (real) film debut, in the style of “Mrs. Doubtfire”

After minor parts, a leading role. Cardi B, queen of the excesses that America, in 2019, awarded with a Grammy for best rap album, has secured its first starring role in a Paramount film. The artist will be part of Assisted Living, an unpublished comedy that promises to celebrate, replicating it, the comedy of Tootsie and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The film, whose production times are still unknown, will follow Cardi B, Amber in the film, while – without too much success – it gives itself to organized crime.

Amber would like to make her fortune as a scammer, but a robbery goes wrong, forcing her to leave the gang that hosted her to escape the police. Without more tools or resources, the woman decides to do what many others, in as many past films, have done: disguise herself. With gray hair and a face furrowed by deep wrinkles, she pretends to be an elderly lady, finding refuge in the nursing home where her grandmother is residing.

Assisted Living, which cardi B will follow in 2021 Fast & Furious 9, will be written by Kay Oyegun, behind the success of This is us. Unknown, to date, the cast that will accompany the rapper in his first, real film debut.

