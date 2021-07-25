Cardi B, the international star does not miss a beat, even with the belly

Cardi B unleashes followers with his videos, sexy and extreme the international star also does it with the belly.

Cardi B, born in 1992, now close to thirty years old, the rapper already has a resounding success.

In a very short time the young woman rose to prominence by making herself known by the whole world. He is now an internationally renowned U.S. star.

Cardi B an all-round artist

Cardi started by being a stripper. His debut in the world of entertainment took place with Instagram.

A series of videos without filters have taken her up to become an internet celebrity. Thanks to his followers his popularity has risen so much that he is now at altitude 101 million.

This is how the rapper managed to join the cast of “Love &Hip Hop”, or one of the most followed reality shows in America.

Known for her music, the singer in an advanced state of pregnancy, makes a gift to followers of a video in which she dances without wearing anything, proud to show herself in all her splendor with her belly.

A rapper with a tough character

Cardi after the single “Bodak Yellow” became one of the most discussed characters of this year.

Not even when she is waiting the rapper abandons her provocative and sexy look, for her no premaman clothes made of loose clothes and comfortable dungarees.

Cardi B is convinced that pregnancy must also be lived wearing sexy clothes, which show off the belly.

On Instagram the rapper wears a burgundy and super tight sheath dress, where she shows off the abundance of her curves.