News

Cardi B Twitter videoclip cost: the dizzying figures

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

CardiB Video Cost

A few days ago, the rapper Thistles b revealed the costs of many of its flashy Music video Musical. He did it through his profile Twitter, answering some questions she was asked by her fans about the social Network same. The figures – it was to be expected – are very high and the very nice singer wanted to reveal them in detail.

effects Special, jewellery, retail choreography and location exceptional they are the norm for Cardi B’s music videos. All these glitziness they are not free, but the extroverted American rapper always aims big, minding no expense. Among the spoiler that he gave us here is that: “Bartier Thistles it cost about 150K. In the meantime I was pregnant, but I was still doing everything to hide my little belly”. Responding to another fan instead revealed sympathetically: ” Lick it cost me about 15 thousand dollars, but the clothes worn by Offset they cost about 40K. I paid them for not making the figure of the mediocre artist”.

Cardi B spares no expense

really Cardi B he is one of the funniest characters and Extroverts of showbiz American: thanks to his sympathy and his artistic talent she managed to tread some of the most famous stages in the world. On Twitter then it’s all a program: in just 140 characters he manages to make his people smile millions of followers.

But returning to the figures revealed by the rapper: “The music video of Bodak Island Yellow it cost me 15 thousand dollars. I was in Dubai and I thought… I have to fly the image… BOOM BOOM BANG! You know how it turned out!”.

Loading...
Advertisements

To conclude, Cardi B wanted to unveil the higher digits related to the costs of his music videos. If in fact those previously declared could be considered Reasonable others are considered real crazy expenses: “That of Money it cost me 400K, Please Mand approximately 900K and for wap I spent a million dollars“.

ALSO READ: Drake increasingly record-breaking: He’s the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

718
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
564
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
544
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
536
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
506
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
490
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
457
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
441
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
379
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
315
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top