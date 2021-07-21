News

Cardi b unveils an inclusive haircare line

Posted on
Cardi b’s post on the new haircare line (from @iamcardib)

Cardi b reveals the project of a new hair line. The renowned American rapper has unveiled to his 86.8 million Instagram followers the release of some haircare products designed in an attempt to make information and educate the public to the type of Afro-Latin hair. The singer commented that she had the idea for this project after receiving offensive comments on a video showing her natural hair.

“This year I’m going to come out with a hair care line,” Cardi b wrote in the post. “I think it’s time for people to educate themselves about nationality, race and ethnicity.”

The range was developed on the needs of the artist herself and her daughter. “People think that every Hispanic is Mexican or something and that it must have the same hair structure, color and characteristics,” cardi b added. “Being Hispanic or Latin does not make your hair long, does not make your skin clear and does not make your facial features thin especially if you are from Latin countries of the Caribbean islands … dna has something to do with your hair not with your nationality».

No further news has been revealed about the singer’s expected drop ormani. The content of the line and the release date still remain top-secret. (reproduction reserved)

