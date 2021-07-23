Cardi B will make you melt with this offset video that puts the nail polish to his daughter Kulture















Cardi B posted a father and daughter video that will touch your heartstrings!

In the clip posted in the Stories, you can see the rapper Offset paint the nails of their daughter’s hands Kulture Kiari Cephus with a pink enamel.

“You really make her do whatever she wants” says at one point the artist of “UP”. The husband replies: “She is my little girl“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kulture Fan Page  (@thatgirlkulture)

But the sweetness!

Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on July 10, 2018. He took his second name and surname from his father, since Offset is actually called Kiari Kendrell Cephus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

Every now and then Cardi B tells us some details about the little one, like his favorite songs or the fact that it inherited the talent of parents as a performer. The famous mom also opened an Instagram account dedicated to Kulture.



Last year the little had debuted on his first red carpet.





