Cardi B will return in Fast &Furious 10

The F9 star Vin Diesel promises fans of the Fast & Furious franchise that Cardi B will come back in Fast & Furious 10. Cardi B’s appearance on F9 has been known since the rap star posted photos and videos from the set during production, but his level of involvement in the franchise remained unclear. Now, Vin Diesel, through ET Online, clarifies: “We are very excited to see the character evolve [di Cardi] and to expand it to the end.” And again: “He made it just in time. She arrived in Fast 9 just in time.” In F9, Cardi B will play “Leysa”, who is described as “a woman who shares the story with Dom”. Cardi described it as “powerful”, saying: “I like the fact that I represent such a powerful and strong woman.”

Justin Lin really appreciates Cardi B

“I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it’s amazing that she showed up and in a minute she’s part of the family, right?” said the director Justin Lin. To then add: “And I love the way when I joined her, she and Vin were talking about the character because she’s actually really fit into the overall universe, she’s been around for a long time and this is just the first time we’ve seen her, so I’m really excited to explore that character of hers.”

If Cardi B could participate in only two films in the main franchise ” Fast & Furious “, will instead be more present in the various spin-offs. There’s still a buzz about a possible Fast &furious movie with the all-female cast and Cardi B could be a part of it. There’s also the spin-off of Hobbs &Shaw, which immerses itself a little more in the cops and crooks side of the universe. Cardi B’s Leysa could also appear in that franchise. Finally, we remind you that F9 will be released in theaters on Friday 25 June.