Cardi B’s casual idea? An all-transparent (incredible) 3-D optical illusion dress

Posted on
25 January 2021




















If you’re Cardi B, going out for shopping will be like getting ready to do a fashion photo shoot.

This weekend, the rapper went to Los Angeles’ famous Rodeo Drive to shop with her husband Offset. hers casual outfit for the occasion it could not be more “wap“: a three-dimensional dress and all transparent that is a real optical illusion!

The futuristic dress is by Pierre-Louis Auvray, the designer is known for his elaborate and sculptural creations. In semi-transparent fabric, the dress featured a spectacular heart neckline and built-in fin sleeves. The accessories? A loincloth and red sandals with a killer heel.

In the video that Cardi shared on Instagram he calls his look: “Majin Buu in search of Goku“, referring to Dragon Ball, the famous Japanese manga and then animated series. The comparison is perfect LOL.

We can consider this bold and incredible look a clear case of quarantine fashion fatigue. And who can blame her? When you have privileged access to fantastic looks, but no events or red carpets to wear them, Cardi decided to turn an afternoon of shopping into her catwalk. Del, after all, we can always count on you for a shocking fashion moment.

Now, we just have to find the courage to slip into our most spectacular outfit to do some tub downtown next weekend 😉



ph. Getty











